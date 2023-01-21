Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Shares Gap Up to $2.15

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.15, but opened at $2.21. Nextdoor shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 4,191 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $2.50 to $2.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $3.75 to $2.85 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Nextdoor to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Nextdoor Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $790.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $53.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.16 million. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 61.16% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in Nextdoor during the third quarter worth $4,185,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Nextdoor by 36.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,279 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Nextdoor by 103.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 218,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 110,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nextdoor by 70.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 232,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Think Investments LP boosted its stake in Nextdoor by 8.3% during the third quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

