nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,771 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LASR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

nLIGHT Price Performance

LASR stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $20.93. The company has a market cap of $544.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 2.22.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 16.09% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $60.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.04 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

About nLIGHT

(Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

See Also

