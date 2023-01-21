NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,870 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NOV were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NOV by 56.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,263,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $258,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487,193 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in NOV by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,566 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of NOV by 393.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,994,970 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,799 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $712,308,000 after buying an additional 2,227,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the second quarter worth approximately $26,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NOV opened at $23.11 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 770.59 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average is $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.30.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. NOV had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on NOV in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Insider Activity at NOV

In other NOV news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $56,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,212.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $56,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,212.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $106,002.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NOV Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

See Also

