O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Shares Gap Up to $18.47

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.47, but opened at $18.98. O-I Glass shares last traded at $18.49, with a volume of 510 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of O-I Glass from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

O-I Glass Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 9.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

