Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Gap Up to $54.86

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $54.86, but opened at $56.32. Omnicell shares last traded at $54.50, with a volume of 117 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Omnicell to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Omnicell from $117.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.11.

Omnicell Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicell

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $348.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.72 million. Analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $92,267.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,996 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,006,734.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,311.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,674 shares of company stock worth $476,839 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 10.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Articles

