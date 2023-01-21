Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 184,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,894 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Open Lending by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Open Lending by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Open Lending by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 35,025 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Open Lending by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Open Lending by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 20,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LPRO shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.61.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 16.68 and a current ratio of 16.68. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $21.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.66.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Open Lending had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 50.39%. The firm had revenue of $50.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

