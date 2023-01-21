Orca Investment Management LLC Has $801,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.0% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,370,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,043,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,428 shares of company stock worth $5,077,578 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.87.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $97.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

