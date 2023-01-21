Orca Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Orca Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,949.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,842 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.2% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.13.

Alphabet Trading Up 5.3 %

GOOGL opened at $98.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.03 and its 200-day moving average is $101.55. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

