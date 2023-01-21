Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 174,916 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,908.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 184,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,916 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Totem Point Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $99.28 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.56.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

