Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,459 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,310 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $418,266,000 after purchasing an additional 189,974 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Perficient by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,347,413 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $148,336,000 after buying an additional 75,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Perficient by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,099 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $101,143,000 after buying an additional 48,832 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in Perficient by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 823,380 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $75,496,000 after buying an additional 126,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Perficient by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 525,710 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $57,876,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson bought 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,053.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,674.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $285,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ralph C. Derrickson acquired 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.66 per share, with a total value of $50,053.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,674.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,041 shares of company stock worth $70,542 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
PRFT opened at $74.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.67. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $116.44.
Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). Perficient had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The company had revenue of $227.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.
