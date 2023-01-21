Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) CEO Sells $536,600.00 in Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Progress Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $51.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average of $48.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.05. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.23.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $159.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Progress Software by 0.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Progress Software by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRGS shares. StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

About Progress Software

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.