Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) CEO Sells $536,600.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2023

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGSGet Rating) CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Progress Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $51.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average of $48.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.05. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $159.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Progress Software by 0.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Progress Software by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRGS shares. StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

About Progress Software

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.