ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Shares Gap Up to $26.54

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.54, but opened at $27.11. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 shares last traded at $27.02, with a volume of 92,913 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 70.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the second quarter worth $103,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

