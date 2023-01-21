ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $47.34

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2023

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.34, but opened at $48.55. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $48.65, with a volume of 700,919 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 8.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day moving average is $48.65.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $63,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $86,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

(Get Rating)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.