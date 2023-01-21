ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $47.34

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.34, but opened at $48.55. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $48.65, with a volume of 700,919 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 8.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day moving average is $48.65.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $63,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $86,000.

(Get Rating)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.