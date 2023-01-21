ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $47.34

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.34, but opened at $48.55. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $48.65, with a volume of 700,919 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day moving average is $48.65.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
