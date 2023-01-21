Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 314.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 23.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Qiagen by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Qiagen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 46,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Qiagen by 11.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Qiagen by 19.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Price Performance

QGEN opened at $50.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $51.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.55. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Qiagen had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $499.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.99 million. On average, analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Qiagen from €53.91 ($58.60) to €54.60 ($59.35) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

Qiagen Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

