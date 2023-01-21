Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Radian Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Radian Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Radian Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Radian Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Radian Group by 43.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

In other news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 32,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $640,204.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Radian Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.30. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $24.84.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter. Radian Group had a net margin of 63.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Compass Point downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays downgraded Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.