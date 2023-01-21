Raymond James & Associates Grows Holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 464,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,004 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the second quarter worth $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter worth $92,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter worth $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the second quarter worth $103,000.

Shares of MVF opened at $7.13 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $9.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

