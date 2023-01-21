Raymond James & Associates Has $3.11 Million Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDU. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $145,000.

Shares of IDU stock opened at $84.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.73 and a 200-day moving average of $86.99. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $74.96 and a 1-year high of $96.00.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

