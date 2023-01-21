Raymond James & Associates Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 13,132 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 74,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RCL. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.46.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 78,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $4,498,839.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,078,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,459,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 1,007,968 shares of company stock worth $60,959,468 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL opened at $62.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.29. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $90.55. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.42.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 41.73%. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

