Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,068 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 47.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 16,347 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 40.9% during the third quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 29,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 112.3% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 25,950 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 737.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 714,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 629,088 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BUG opened at $21.30 on Friday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $32.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.26.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21.

