Raymond James & Associates Sells 9,500 Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 403,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average is $27.51.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

Featured Stories

