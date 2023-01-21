Raymond James & Associates Trims Stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,564 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COLD shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.19.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $101,524.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,206.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $32.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

