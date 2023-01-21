Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.10 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $48,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 370.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total transaction of $9,615,257.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $105,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total transaction of $9,615,257.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $105,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total transaction of $1,143,498.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,073 shares of company stock worth $52,372,537. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,396.00.

MTD opened at $1,561.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,463.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1,315.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,571.96.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

