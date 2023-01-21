Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $314,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,893.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $99.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.16. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.56.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,449.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,449.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

