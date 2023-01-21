Relx (LON:REL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.72

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23.72 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 2,378 ($29.02), with a volume of 1681926 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,399 ($29.27).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,800 ($34.17) price objective on Relx in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.85) to GBX 2,000 ($24.41) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,730 ($33.31) target price on Relx in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,785 ($33.98) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Relx to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,863 ($34.94) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Relx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,594 ($31.65).

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53. The stock has a market cap of £45.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,913.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,322.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,305.25.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

