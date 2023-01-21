Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Roblox were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 412.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 9,280.0% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $74,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,168,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,613,188.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $74,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,168,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,613,188.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $89,696.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,839.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 590,999 shares of company stock worth $18,791,858. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Roblox from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Roblox to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.51.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

