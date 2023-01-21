Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 15,372 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 15,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $459,007.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,972,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,885,980.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 965 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.85 per share, for a total transaction of $28,805.25.

On Monday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 35,109 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,267.54.

On Friday, January 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,649 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.62 per share, for a total transaction of $590,974.38.

On Monday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,679 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.29 per share, for a total transaction of $245,528.91.

On Friday, December 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,208 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $62,376.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,947 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $84,844.13.

On Monday, December 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 100 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.26 per share, for a total transaction of $3,026.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,852 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.10 per share, for a total transaction of $296,545.20.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 46,044 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,388,226.60.

On Friday, November 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,523 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.04 per share, for a total transaction of $45,750.92.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:EMO opened at $30.17 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.16.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $504,000.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

