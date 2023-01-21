Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) CFO Kurt Adzema Sells 15,482 Shares

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $949,046.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,216.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SANM stock opened at $60.59 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $69.28. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.60 and a 200 day moving average of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SANM. Sidoti upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Sanmina to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sanmina to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 216.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,002,000 after purchasing an additional 553,822 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 580.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 562,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,928,000 after acquiring an additional 480,196 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 967.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 419,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,329,000 after acquiring an additional 380,194 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,257,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 284.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 187,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 138,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

