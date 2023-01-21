Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Acquires 7,326 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,400.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,949.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 17,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 16,842 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,956.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 581,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,623,000 after acquiring an additional 553,246 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,970.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,937.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 274,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,218,000 after acquiring an additional 260,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,863.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,809,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,353 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.13.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $98.02 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.03 and its 200 day moving average is $101.55. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

