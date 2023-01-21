Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,257 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,694 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Select Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 23.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical Price Performance

NYSE:SEM opened at $28.56 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Select Medical had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SEM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Select Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.