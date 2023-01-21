Shell (LON:SHEL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.71

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 23.71 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 2,350.27 ($28.68), with a volume of 4780543 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,403.50 ($29.33).

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.71) price objective on Shell in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($39.05) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,987 ($36.45) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays set a GBX 3,300 ($40.27) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,950 ($36.00) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,970.18 ($36.24).

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The firm has a market cap of £165.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 504.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,352.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,280.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

