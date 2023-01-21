Short Interest in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Increases By 12.8%

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 295,500 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the December 15th total of 262,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $320,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,007.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,387,000 after buying an additional 68,108 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after buying an additional 35,035 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 468,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,124,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Shares of AGYS opened at $78.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.54. Agilysys has a one year low of $31.49 and a one year high of $84.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Agilysys had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGYS. BTIG Research raised Agilysys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Agilysys from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

