Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan Sells 45,000 Shares

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,472,696.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Silk Road Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $53.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.92 and its 200 day moving average is $46.68. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $58.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $37.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.84 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 45.16% and a negative return on equity of 86.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

SILK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

About Silk Road Medical

(Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.