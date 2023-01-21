Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan Sells 45,000 Shares

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,472,696.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Silk Road Medical Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $53.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.92 and its 200 day moving average is $46.68. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $58.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $37.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.84 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 45.16% and a negative return on equity of 86.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.
SILK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.
Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.
