SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Shares Gap Up to $6.47

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.47, but opened at $6.65. SiriusPoint shares last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 345 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.37.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a negative net margin of 27.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 666.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the second quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 83.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 250.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

