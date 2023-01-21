SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,799 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,589 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,412 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 80,177 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 38,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 125,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 57,636 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 4.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $54.97.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $835.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 36.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 2.92%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

