Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 348.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,773,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 314.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,258,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,081,000 after purchasing an additional 954,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 373.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,391,000 after purchasing an additional 730,931 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 59.8% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,269,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,056,000 after purchasing an additional 475,285 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 63.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,195,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,819,000 after purchasing an additional 466,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on SQM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

NYSE SQM opened at $85.98 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $49.80 and a 12 month high of $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.56.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 83.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

