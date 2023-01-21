Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Stellantis by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 20,563 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 29,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,242 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 155,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 104,556 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the period. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Instinet upgraded Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Nomura upgraded Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Stellantis from €21.00 ($22.83) to €19.00 ($20.65) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Stellantis Price Performance

About Stellantis

Shares of NYSE STLA opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.86. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $20.58.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Further Reading

