Strs Ohio Acquires 1,100 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

KREF opened at $15.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.79. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 309.42 and a current ratio of 309.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average is $17.28.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 273.02%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

