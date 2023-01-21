Strs Ohio Acquires 15,400 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in VIZIO were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VZIO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on VIZIO to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on VIZIO from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on VIZIO to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of VZIO stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.65 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,978,812 shares in the company, valued at $117,473,288.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

