Strs Ohio Acquires 50,800 Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) by 503.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 50,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 39,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 132,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5,581.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 31.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at VAALCO Energy

In related news, COO Thor Pruckl sold 37,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $199,379.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,238 shares in the company, valued at $513,910.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EGY stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 60.93% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

VAALCO Energy Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

Featured Stories

