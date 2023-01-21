Strs Ohio Acquires 800 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 9.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 72,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter worth about $308,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 45,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 467.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 18.9% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 179,173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,076,000 after purchasing an additional 28,455 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEIS. Benchmark reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $91.91 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $98.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.77. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $516.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.72%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

