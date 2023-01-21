Strs Ohio Acquires New Shares in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KROS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,599,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,465,000 after buying an additional 591,959 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $50.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.20. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $68.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.34. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KROS shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

