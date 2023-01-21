Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 391.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,559,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 1,242,513 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 329.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,348,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,061 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,884,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 149.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,127,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 675,537 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DBD. StockNews.com downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

DBD opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $174.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $10.10.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $810.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.29 million. As a group, analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

