Strs Ohio Buys 300 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 1.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 40,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 23.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in Fox Factory by 34.1% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 3.3% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 6.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $103.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.28 and a 12 month high of $138.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $409.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.13 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 12.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fox Factory from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

See Also

