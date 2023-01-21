Strs Ohio Cuts Holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 244,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,263 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 793,450.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,869 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DHC stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $182.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.70.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 9th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.