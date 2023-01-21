Strs Ohio Cuts Holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 679.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000.

IVERIC bio Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $20.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ISEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on IVERIC bio from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $1,744,150.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,541.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IVERIC bio news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 2,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $47,502.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,525.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $1,744,150.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,541.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,050 shares of company stock valued at $4,545,066. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IVERIC bio Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

See Also

