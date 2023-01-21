Strs Ohio Cuts Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tronox were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Tronox by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Tronox by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1,757.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tronox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TROX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tronox from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tronox from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Tronox Price Performance

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. Tronox Holdings plc has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $24.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.30 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 16.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tronox

In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 334,326 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,792.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 334,326 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,792.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $47,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 193,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,479.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Profile

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.