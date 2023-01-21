Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in IDT were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDT. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its stake in IDT by 199.4% in the second quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 621,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,688,000 after buying an additional 414,130 shares in the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC boosted its stake in IDT by 98.7% in the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,022,000 after buying an additional 233,441 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in IDT by 1,324.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 172,119 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in IDT by 5.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,312,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,999,000 after buying an additional 63,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in IDT in the second quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

IDT Stock Performance

NYSE:IDT opened at $28.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $733.13 million, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.08. IDT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.42.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $321.82 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 3.07%.

IDT Profile

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech, net2phone, and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; and national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

