Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 257.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter worth about $94,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter worth about $166,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $76.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.61. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $74.28 and a 1-year high of $91.65.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Independent Bank to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

