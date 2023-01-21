Strs Ohio Decreases Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 89.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 566,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,622,000 after purchasing an additional 267,654 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 188.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,106,000 after acquiring an additional 150,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 161.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,837,000 after acquiring an additional 140,834 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,565,000 after acquiring an additional 139,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 140.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,450,000 after acquiring an additional 130,475 shares during the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $153.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.37. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.31 and a 52 week high of $186.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $487.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.80.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

