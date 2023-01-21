Strs Ohio Grows Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 292,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 274,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 60,730 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 109,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 273.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 439,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 321,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 1.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 918,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after buying an additional 16,922 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ETRN. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 153.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $331.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -13.19%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Featured Stories

